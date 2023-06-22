WASHINGTON,D.C. -- For the first time in two years the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee held a markup session to consider everything from funding for our military to healthcare for veterans and agriculture research.
Maine Senator Susan Collins is the Vice Chairman of the Appropriations Committee.
She said while she is pleased an agreement was reached to prevent what she says would have been a catastrophic default, she remains concerned the defense funding for fiscal year 2024 is inadequate to meet the security challenges our nation faces.
Collins said the across the board cuts that could occur if all twelve of the appropriations bills are not passed by the end of the year are even more problematic.
"We must continue to make progress in advancing the annual appropriations process in order to avoid a shutdown, a year end omnibus or damaging across the board funding cuts," said Collins.
The bill approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee allocates more than 554 million dollars for military projects in Maine, including more than 9 million dollars for the Maine National Guard
The bill also includes 4.5 million dollars for libraries in Millinocket, Machias and Orono.
That bill now awaits consideration by the full Senate and House.