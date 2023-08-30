BANGOR- Over 20 million dollars is headed to some rural business owners and farmers in Maine .
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development is awarding 45 loans and grants as part of President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.
In total, 17 farms and agricultural businesses, 5 working waterfront businesses and 18 small businesses across rural Maine will receive the money.
The funding will be used to lower energy costs, generate income and expand operations.
The department expects to make additional awards in the coming months.