BANGOR -- A Bangor restaurant will be holding a fundraiser later this week to help support the arts.
All day Thursday, Moe's Original Barbeque on Broadway will donate ten percent of all orders directly to the Bangor Community Theater.
According to front-of-house manager Logan Huston, the Moe's team is excited about the opportunity to support local art.
She also says, "I just really enjoy doing fundraisers in general. Doing fundraisers here is one of my favorite things. It's always way busier than it is on regular days, and it's just exciting to see the community turn out."
Team members say the event is a result of the restaurant owner's fascination with the arts.
Again, the fundraiser will be on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.