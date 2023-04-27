ELLSWORTH -- For the first time since 2018, the Ellsworth Police Department hosted 'Every 15 Minutes' -- a drunk-driving awareness campaign intended to warn students about the dangers of driving under the influence.
Ellsworth police, firefighters, and other first responders prepared a lifelike crash scene to show the consequences of drunk-driving in real time.
The annual program has been on hold since the start of the pandemic. For some, the return of the event felt a little too real.
"My sophomore year, three of my friends died in a car accident when I was at Sumner," said Ava Kidder, junior at the high school. "It kind of made it all seem real -- like kind of what they went through. Don't do it, don't be stupid."
"One of the deceased is a good friend of mine, and it was just so weird. I had class with her this morning. To see her -- I mean I know she wasn't gone -- but it felt real, a lot more real than I was expecting," said Briana Kane, Senior.
Someone in the United States Dies every 45 minutes from an alcohol-related collision -- according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.
During the morning leading up to the event, students were pulled from class every 15 minutes to highlight the harsh reality of drunk-driving deaths -- with a simulation that portrayed a fatal crash involving students at the school.
For those who participated in the day, the experience didn't end when the demonstration was over.
"We paint their faces white so they stand out from other students, we give them a t-shirt that says 'living dead' on the back," said Ellsworth Police Department Corporal Shawn Merchant. "I take them away overnight with no cell phones, no laptops, and keep them until tomorrow."
A mock trial took place at the Ellsworth District Court, where the student acting as the driver was held accountable.
Some students say the intense nature of the day was overwhelming, but effective.
"There's some kids going down bad paths, and I would never want to see that happen to a friend of mine," said Obrian Robinson, senior. "The kid being brought in the body bag -- that was rough, that was really rough."
"Seeing the parents come over and cry over their children... really touching," said Garrett Brown, senior.
On Friday, a funeral will be held at the school for the students that acted as the victims in the crash.
Officials say that fundraising will soon begin for the next demonstration in 2025.