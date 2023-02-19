ATKINSON -- Two people were transported to the hospital on February 19 after flames spread throughout their home.
According to the Dover-Foxcroft Fire Department, multiple units responded to a fire in a mobile home on South Stagecoach Road.
Several other departments were requested for water due to nearby sources being frozen.
Chief Brian Gaudet says that the homeowners were trying to thaw pipes underneath the residence -- using an undisclosed method -- when insulation caught on fire and began to spread.
"This is a common thing in Maine, frozen pipes under mobile homes, and homeowners try to thaw them themselves -- which I understand -- and it was just a complete accident. We'll just have to go from there," said Gaudet.
Two people were reportedly injured in the fire and were transported to the Northern Light Mayo Hospital for treatment.
According to the department, one pet was lost and other pets on the property were injured.
Gaudet says the home is not in a livable condition, but the severity of the damage has not yet been determined.
The Dover-Foxcroft Fire Department plans to reach out to the Fire Marshal's office.