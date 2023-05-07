CASTINE -- Maine Maritime Academy celebrated its 80th graduating class Saturday in Castine.
The college of engineering, management, science and transportation honored students with 30 awards for those who have shown academic excellence.
Senator Susan Collins attended the commencement as the keynote speaker.
"Maine Maritime academy is widely recognized as a college of accomplishment and dedication. It is also a place of deep connections and abiding friendship. I'd be remiss if my remarks did not recognize the team that helped you reach this great moment in your life,” said Collins.