DOVER-FOXCROFT -- A Milo man was ordered to serve 25 years in jail for the death of his infant son.
in court tensions ran high on both sides while discussing the death of one-month-old Sylus Mevlin
Wednesday in Piscataquis County Superior court 30-year-old Reginald Melvin accepted a plea deal carrying a sentence of 30 years in jail with all but five years suspended.
At the time of the incident back in august of 202, doctors advised police that when Melvin's infant son Sylus Melvin arrived at the hospital the infant was severely injured.
They noted injuries to his skull, ribs, as well as facial traumas.
Melvin pleaded guilty to domestic violence manslaughter for the death of his son.
Both sides say the plea deal is the best option.
“If he was convicted of murder he would be doing probably 60 years.. Manslaughter he would be doing 20 to 25. This was in his best interest,” said Jeffery Toothaker, attorney representing Reginald Melvin.
“What the mom had explained to is that she was very happy that he was going to be held accountable for Sylus s death,” according to Leane Zainea, assistant attorney general. “She was aware that she was going to be the person who the defense was going to point the finger at.
Melvin did appear to be in tears by the end of the victim statements made in court... But those who spoke out in court said Melvin lacked remorse.