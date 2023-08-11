DOVER-FOXCROFT -- A Milo man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his one month old son.
Reginald Melvin was originally charged with murder, but when his trial began yesterday at the Piscataquis County Superior Court, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.
Court documents say Sylus Melvin was beaten to death in August of 2021.
Officials say he had fractured bones and hemorrhaging in his head and stomach.
Melvin denied harming his son.
The Bangor Daily reports Melvin had been charged more than a half dozen times with domestic violence crimes over the past nine years.
He's expected to receive his sentence on August sixteenth.