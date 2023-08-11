MILO -- Tradition is a common thread that makes Milo what it is.
Through historic battles fought in the Civil War, to maintaining the heartbeat of the town, Milo prides themselves in keeping history alive.
This year is Milo's Bicentennial.
For many, it's a time for reflection, and what they have to look back upon, is 200 years filled with pride, tragedy, and honor when the cause was great.
"A member of the Color Guard was Sergeant William T. Livermore, a 22 year old farmer from Milo," said Independent Historian Dan Peters as he recited the history Milo has with our country.
Milo's history with war is full of patriotism and sacrifice.
Three bridges in Milo are dedicated to three Vietnam soldiers, who never made it back home to Milo. The Wayne Sangillo Memorial Bridge, the Henry "Butch" Heal, Jr. Memorial Bridge, and the James Ellingson Memorial Bridge.
Two businesses became the backbone of the town in the late 19th century.
The Bangor and Aroostook Railroad, and the American Thread Company, allowed Milo to grow during the 20th century.
"Just two miles away was a little village was derby which is now also a part of Milo," said Milo resident Ron Knowles, now the creator and operator of the Milo Veterans Memorial, was once a worker for the Bangor and Aroostook Railroad.
The American Thread Company helped populate the region, bringing in people in hopes of a reliable job.
Today the building is a hardware store, with the land becoming a solar panel field.
"Wicked change," said Knowles. "I don't know if it will ever come back."
In 2008, an arson fire left Main Street devastated. Thanks to a strong sense of community, and the common thread of standing together, the town continues the process of revitalization.
Through it all, Milo shows its resilience not through the glitz and glammer, but how they represent the ones who made the town what it is today.
"It kind of makes me wonder," said Knowles. "How 50 years from now when they have the next anniversary. How are they going to picture how everything has changed from what it is today, to what it will be then."