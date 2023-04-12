AUGUSTA -- Wednesday morning, democratic law makers unveiled a bill that would expand abortion access throughout the state.
Twenty Maine state senators and seventy six state representatives have co-sponsored governor Janet Mills' bill to expand abortion access.
"LD 1619 is an effort for Maine to recognize that the decision to have an abortion is a deeply personal and clinical one best decided between a healthcare provider and the individual concerning", says Portland representative and practicing physician Sam Zager
LD 1619 has been in the works since January of this year after the governor was inspired by the story of Dana Peirce, who had to seek an abortion out of state after she discovered her child was suffering from a deadly form of skeletal dysplasia.
Titled: An Act to Improve Maine's Reproductive Privacy Laws, the bill would allow for an abortion at any point in pregnancy as long as it is approved by a physician.
According to senator Lisa Keim of oxford, the bill allows for abortions with no reason.
Zager states, "Abortions never happen without a reason. There's a very deep and personal decision or personal reason that people have for these decisions."
At the press conference Maine republicans held in opposition to the proposed legislation, senator Lisa Keim of Oxford referred to the bill as barbaric and stated it is not what Mainers want.
"As was stated many polls show that Mainers are opposed to late term abortions in a very large percentage like seventy percent or above sixty percent of Mainers", says Keim.
An exact date has not been selected but the bill will be presented to the Judiciary Committee within the next few weeks.