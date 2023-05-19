MILLINOCKET- A Millinocket man faces charges following a months-long investigation into suspected drug trafficking.
50-year-old Wayne Cote was arrested Thursday.
The East Millinocket Police Department conducted a search at a residence on Cedar Street.
They say they found evidence consistent with drug trafficking and drug use.
They also seized a large amount of suspected illegal drugs.
Cote is charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, multiple counts of unlawful possession of drugs and violation of bail.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.