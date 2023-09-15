MILLINOCKET -- Millinocket has seen drastic change over the past few decades.

From its mill shutting down to businesses coming and going, downtown Millinocket is going through a resurgence that has businesses excited.

"It's grown immensely. A lot of businesses have closed but a lot of new ones have opened up. There's renovations and all kinds of fun things happening," said Baileigh Studer, General Manager of Katahdin Gear Library.

Baileigh Studer is a Millinocket native. After spending some time in Wyoming and Tennessee, it was a road trip back to Millinocket that helped her realize her passion for outdoor recreation.

And what better way to do what you love than in your hometown?

"When I moved away, I really came to realize how much outdoor recreation means to me and how happy it made me. When I moved back, I realized all the opportunities here that i didn't capitalize on when i was living here first," said Studer.

Opportunity. Something Yum Bake Shop owner Maria Rowe took advantage of when opening her business in Millinocket in May 2022.

In the year her business has been open, She says the town has been getting more attention from passersby.

"More and more traffic is coming through, and specifically more stores are getting to be open and we're all excited, specifically the local people. They are really happy for everybody to come and start any businesses," said Rowe.

Studer says downtown Millinocket is an area with infinite potential, and it's only going to get better from here.

"Things are growing in the region and we're so excited to be part of it," said Studer.

Recommended for you