MILK TRUCK ACCIDENT

BANGOR- An accident in Bangor this morning resulted in  quite a mess. 

According to police, a delivery driver from Oakhurst Dairy took an exit off I-395 a little too quickly and ended up rolling the truck into the guardrail. 

State Police say the driver was injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The Department of Environmental Protection and Clean Harbors were also called to the scene to remove the milk so it won't end up  spilling into the local ecosystem. 

 "They're removing the milk from the truck and putting it into containers so it can't continue to spill, "said Trooper Jacob Ferland.

The DEP says a milk spill like this can be deadly to fish if it ended up draining into the nearby Penobscot River. 

That's why they also blocked storm drains and were so careful to remove all the milk before the truck debris could be hauled away. 

There's no word on the condition of the driver . 


