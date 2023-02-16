MILFORD -- Around 100 Milford middle school students got to take part in a Maine tradition, and for many it was a new experience.
On the morning of February 16, Milford middle school students from Dr. Lewis S. Libby School hit the frozen waters on Pickerel Pond to learn about ice fishing with Maine's Youth Fish and Game Association.
Principal David Wilcox says the day is just as much about making memories as it is about education.
"You have kids in high school now that used to talk about this, so its just been good to bring this tradition back and really see kids utilize the resources we have," said Wilcox. "It's rooted in our system and it should be in our school system, showing these kids how to use the land and really use our resources. Something like this has just been great to see."
Kids were taught to set their own traps, use live bait, and recognize the types of fish they caught.
While they waited for the flags on their traps to fly up -- signaling a fresh catch -- many took breaks to sled across the ice.
However, one young ice fisherman stood by his line -- hoping for a fish to take a bite, just so he could set it free.
"I'm feeling great about this trip," said sixth-grader Logan Goodwin. "But the previous one got away so -- not good -- and I'm still waiting. It takes a lot of time."
Organizers of the day say it was once a storied tradition in Milford, but had to be canceled the last few years due to COVID-19 precautions. Getting ready for their first year back took nearly two months of planning.
Betsy Evans, science teacher at Dr. Lewis S. Libby School, shared her thoughts on the day.
"We've had a few great catches today and kids have been really supportive and congratulating each other -- hoping that everyone is going to be able to catch something," said Evans. "It's a great experience for the kids, a lot of them have never been ice fishing before so this is just a great day, it's beautiful out here."
Now, teachers and parents say they want to hold the event every year moving forward.