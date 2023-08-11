Milbridge Theater & Community Arts Center reopening this weekend

MILBRIDGE -- The Milbridge Theater & Community Arts Center will be reopening after its former owner passed away in 2014.
It will feature professional sound and lighting, a full art gallery, and even modern film and projection systems.
Rebuilding and opening this iconic building has been part of a seven-year effort led by volunteers of Gateway Milbridge, tackling all obstacles that have been thrown its way.
"The building was abandoned for some period of time, just about a year. We had very heavy snow loads in the winter of 2015 and it caused a lot of roof damage to the building, by the time we were able to acquire the building, we tried to salvage it. It was too late for us to do that so we unfortunately couldn't save the building. We had to take down the original theater building. It was unsalvageable," said Richard Bondurant, Treasurer of the Milbridge Theater & Community Arts Center.
It will be hosting its first show Saturday featuring well-known Maine Humorist Tim Sample from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.