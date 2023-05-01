Miguel's Mexican Restaurant holds fundraiser for family

BANGOR -- Miguel's Mexican Restaurant in Bangor stepped up in a big way to support a family in need.
After one of his former employees Ashely Bloomer unexpectedly passed away, restaurant general manager Kevin Miller decided to coordinate a fundraiser in her honor known as Good Neighbor Night.
Miller says 10% of today's proceeds will be donated to a college fund for Ashely daughter, Kennedy.
"We've always been about community and trying to help out. Obviously this hits close to home," said Miller.
Those who knew Ashely called her a gentle soul and someone who always helped others in need.
Ashely's mother Janet Blanchard says she's thankful for Miguel's in honoring her daughter's memory in a special way.
"I'm overwhelmed all the time so his is a very wonderful thing for Miguel's to do," said Blanchard.
Miller says the fundraiser raised $2,000 from patrons, and expects this number to increase with donations from local businesses and community members.
Miller expects to bring back the good neighbor night fundraiser every year.