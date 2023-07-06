WATERVILLE -- Mainers have the chance to see a collection of movies not being shown anywhere else.
Starting Friday, the city of Waterville will be home to the 26th annual Maine International Film Festival.
M.I.F.F will showcase 100 films through its 10-day run, a handful of which were made right here in Maine.
Maine Film Center's executive director, Mike Perreault says, "M.I.F.F. is an experience that you can't get anywhere else in the state of Maine. We show movies that you can only see here and that's what makes it so special, it's about building community."
Tickets and passes can be purchased at the event or online.