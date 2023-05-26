BANGOR -- The Maine Troop Greeters are a dedicated group of men and women.
Today, the volunteers were honored at the Bangor International Airport for their efforts to support traveling troops.
Maine Troop Greeters run the possibility of being paged at a moment's notice due to the confidentiality surrounding military flights.
12 fallen greeters were honored with their names added to a brick pavilion at the Bangor International Airport.
"During my military service when me and my brothers came back home. We were spit at. Definitely treated badly. We made the determination that never again will one generation of American servicemen and women face what we faced,” said Steve Nut, a troop greeter.
"They were the first people that these troops saw and were greeted with hand shakes, coin symbols, smiles, hugs and just a warm welcome,” said Curtis Reynolds the son of two former troop greeters.
If you missed the annual brick dedication ceremony, you can visit the pavilion any time.