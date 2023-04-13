BANGOR-- Four members of the Penobscot Tribal Nation are suing the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, claiming that the group concealed information that enabled abuse.
The four men allege that they were sexually abused as children by three priests at Saint Ann's Catholic Church on the Penobscot Indian Island Reservation.
Patricia Graffam, program coordinator for the Penobscot Nation Domestic and Sexual Violence Advocacy Center, says the lawsuits are an important step towards justice for the survivors.
"I hope -- going forward, I hope the four men from Penobscot Nation today, I hope this is the beginning of their healing journey... it makes me sad," said Graffam.
Attorney Michael Bigos, who is handling the cases with Berman and Simmons Trial Attorneys, says that the abuse in three of the cases took place between 1972 and 1979 -- when the plaintiffs were between seven and 12 years old.
Bigos says the fourth incident took place in 1987 when one of the plaintiffs was 16 years old.
"The Maine Catholic Diocese has known for decades, if not hundreds of years, that it had a significant, serious problem with child sex abuse among its priests," said Bigos.
These civil complaints bring the total number of lawsuits filed against the Portland diocese by Berman and Simmons to 25, according to Bigos.
"We hope, with the filing of these lawsuits, that other survivors that may want to come forward feel comfortable in doing so, that there is safety in numbers. And, when it's their time, they can come forward," said Bigos.
The priests named in the complaints are Marcel L. Robitaille, David Paul Cote, and Leo James Michaud.
Bigos says that two of the alleged victims wish to remain anonymous at this time, and that the law firm hopes to depose the two living priests named in the lawsuits.