AUGUSTA -- The Office of Cannabis Policy has begun what they're calling "major substantive" rulemaking to update the state's existing Medical Use of Cannabis Program Rule and to help implement laws passed in the state's most recent legislative session.
Wednesday, the office held a public hearing to gather feedback on the changes -- which Office of Cannabis Policy Director John Hudak says are intended to help both producers and consumers.
"The rules focus on a variety of areas, we look at packaging and labeling, we look at floor plan design and construction," said Hudak. "And the goal of these are to come into compliance with what the state legislature passed -- but also to make the process easier for businesses to supply cannabis to consumers who want it."
However, some questioned the necessity of the new rules.
"The new rules say packages need to be opaque," said Representative David Boyer (R-Poland). "We're mandating that these are in childproof packaging -- and now we want to further mandate that every square inch of every little gummy should have the THC symbol and a triangle? What does it do?"
Others say the cost of implementing current rules has become an issue.
"Everything has to be tested -- redundantly tested," said Sean Bastin, Owner of Southside Tree Farm. "I've spent over $100,000 last year in wasteful testing."
No members of the public at the hour-long hearing spoke in favor of the changes, but some business owners shared concerns about the state of the industry.
"I can't, in good faith, sell this industry to new employees anymore -- because it's a freaking meat grinder. There are zero carveouts or protections for small businesses. You folks have had three years to do something, and we've gotten bupkis," said Matt Bayliss, owner of Garden of Gele.
Those interested in sharing their thoughts on the rulemaking can visit the office of cannabis policy website through maine.gov. The office is accepting public comments until the end of the day on September 17.