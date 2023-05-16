Meet The Rangers Devin Daigneault Devin Daigneault Reporter Author email May 16, 2023 May 16, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ACADIA NATIONALPARK - Acadia national park is expecting a busy season this year. So, before it gets too chaotic, we took the opportunity to meet with some of the park's rangers to talk about the work they do and why it's so important. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Devin Daigneault Reporter Devin Daigneault joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 News team August of 2022. Raised in Winslow, Maine, Devin is a Mainer through and through. He attended the University of Maine at Orono, where he studied Journalism and Theater. In his off time, he enjoys writing and cooking and as this is his first reporting job, Devin is excited to bring you local stories! If you have a story idea or solid recipe you'd like to share, you can reach Devin at ddaigneault@wvii.com or @DaigneaultDevin Author email Follow Devin Daigneault Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Currently in Bangor 51° Rain64° / 51° 8 PM 50° 9 PM 48° 10 PM 47° 11 PM 47° 12 AM 45° Storm CancellationsSign up here Trending Articles Videos ArticlesMilk Truck Accident Creates MessFire Delays Opening of Treworgy's Family Orchards Accident Sends Man to the HospitalHermon cheer coach Kristie Reed steps down after 15 years, 11 state titlesCrusaders senior tosses no-hitter in first varsity startBattle of the Witches between Brewer, Salem (Ma.) football set for AugustNurse fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine reflects as national emergency ends: 'It's frustrating to look back'Devoted Mother Still Searching for a Kidney Donation After Five YearsCharleston Man Faces 20 Years for Drug TraffickingTruck ignites outside Blaine House Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV 371 Target Industrial Circle, Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.