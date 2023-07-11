WATERVILLE -- Random Ideas is a three-piece punk rock band that's been together since... Well, before they were born.
The band is comprised solely of the Johnson sisters who are triplets.
"We always knew we wanted to be in a band, like- from, the first I can remember. We all kind of gravitated to the instruments that we wanted so it all kind of worked out," says Kinsey Johnson, the guitarist of the band.
Random Ideas' music can be described as political activism with an emphasis on female empowerment.
The Johnsons say their work is heavily influenced by classic punk rock and groups like green day.
The vocalist and bass player of the band, Lexi Johnson, says, "Punk rock especially had that, you know, 'This is what we stand for. This is what we're about and, you know, here it is.'"
The Johnsons say even though some sibling bickering can happen, being a band of triplets has its advantages.
Drummer, Megan Johnson says, "Honestly it does have a physiological effect, especially in harmonies."
Along with being audibly in tune with one another, the Johnsons say they're mentally synced in a way most people just wouldn't understand.
Even though they're still finding their audience, these sisters have big plans for their band.
"We want to take the band as far as it will go," says Megan.
Random Ideas hopes they can go on tour in the near future but until then they remain undeterred waiting for their big break.
Lexi says, "Y'know if you have any ideas don't be afraid to pursue them."
"You have to follow your passion, otherwise, this wouldn't exist in the first place," says Megan.
Random Ideas music is available to stream and download on iTunes and Spotify.