AUGUSTA-- The legislatures Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs has passed a bill designed to protect cannabis caregivers and patients by clarifying the meaning of the term "cannabis paraphernalia" in Maine statute.
LD 83 is sponsored by Democratic State Senator Craig Hickman of Winthrop. It's known as an Act to Clarify State Policy Regarding the Use of Cannabis Paraphernalia in the Maine Medical Use of Cannabis Act.
The bill passed unanimously though the committee and is a response to a previous update from the Maine office of Cannabis Policy. At the time...the updated guidance defined many cannabis products such as pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes as tobacco products. That meant that many cannabis caregivers had to receive a retail tobacco license to continue selling or providing those cannabis products or face hefty fines or imprisonment.
LD 83 defines cannabis paraphernalia in the laws governing cannabis to draw a clear distinction between that definition and the definition of tobacco products.
The bill now faces votes in the Senate and House.