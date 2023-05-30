STATEWIDE -- Heading into the summer, medical professionals are offering tips for dealing with one of Maine's pesky critters.
The Browntail moth is notorious in Maine for the rash that it can cause for those that cross its path.
In dry, warm weather, Browntail moth caterpillar hairs can float on the breeze and find their way to an unsuspecting Mainer.
Experts say that if you experience a reaction, it's best to clean off quickly.
"When the wind blows, or they come into contact with that caterpillar, the little fibers on the caterpillar can be airborne, be in the air, and come into contact with your skin," said Sarah Somers, Family Nurse Practitioner at Northern Light. "It's recommended that if you are outside and you develop a rash or feeling irritation to jump in the shower and wash off as quickly as possible."
Experts also recommend cleaning affected clothes separately from your normal laundry, and using medicated lotions, such as hydrocortisone cream, on itchy or painful rashes.
If the rash persists or you are concerned, visit your healthcare provider.