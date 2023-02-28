BANGOR -- Tuesday the Ronald Harding trial continued at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.

Harding is being charged with manslaughter for allegedly shaking his 6-week-old infant causing his death.

 The prosecution called members of the Maine State Police Major Crimes unit detectives to the stand. Jurors listened to several police interview recordings where Harding maintained his innocence while demanding more answers related to his infant Jaden Harding's death.

Harding agreed to participate in a police reenactment where officers returned to the scene to analyze the circumstances that led to Jaden's death and clarified that Ronald was the last person with Jaden right before he stopped breathing.

Defense Attorney William Ashe argued medical providers diagnosed Jaden's injuries without performing additional blood tests to rule out other diseases that could have been mitigating factors. They pointed out a previous determination handled by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Liam Funte, where Funte changed the cause of death for a past case after receiving additional information.

"They made a monster out of Ronald Harding but the real monster in this case is something humans have been dealing with forever. Which is disease,” said Ashe. 

The prosecution revealed graphic photos of the infant's brain following the autopsy .

 Funte explained the bruising on the back of Jaden's head, outside the ear and bleeding in the brain could not have been caused by an accidental impact but rather was caused by "shaken impact syndrome."

Assistant district attorney Leanne Robbin called Heather Grieser from the Maine State Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory, a lab which validates the presence of disease, addressed Jaden's conflicting COVID-19 test results.

Additional lab tests showed negative COVID-19 test results following Jaden’s positive test while hospitalized.

A neurologist previously testified that COVID-19 did not play a role in Jaden's death.

 

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022. The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories. As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area. When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule. If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

