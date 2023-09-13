MDI's Hospital Community Celebration, a tradition spanning generations

BAR HARBOR -- The Mount Desert Island Hospital Community Celebration event is a tradition that spans the 126 history of the healthcare facility.

Every year, recognizing hospital workers who went above and beyond by putting other people's needs before their own.

The annual event took place on the night of September 13th at the Bar Harbor Club. Featuring awards such as Business Partner of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and the Grateful Patient Award.

Those awards and many more recognized healthcare workers, and the healthcare community as a whole, for their excellence.

Speaking on behalf of the Celebration Event, and how important it is to recognize everyone in the vast healthcare community, President and CEO of Mount Desert Island Hospital Chrissi Maguire said, "They expect us to be their partner, their friend, and their colleague, and that's who we are. We are a part of the fabric of this amazing, beautiful community that we serve."

The volunteer based Hospital Auxiliary also held a silent auction and raffle. Items up for the auction and raffle came from local craftsmen, restaurants, artists, and much more. The Hospital Auxiliary has prided themselves for 75 years on doing the most for their community. All proceeds from the auction and raffle are going back into the healthcare community for equipment and goods for various departments and clinics.

Recommended for you