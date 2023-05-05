MCI FOUNDERS BUILDING

PITTSFIELD --  The Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield celebrated the renovation of one of the historic buildings on campus.

Timothy Archibald says Founders hall is known as a core campus building but the structure has been in need of repairs for the past two decades.

Archibald is a proud 1984 graduate and architect for $7 mil. project.

The list of repairs include new roofing, renovating classrooms and ensuring the building is handicapped accessible.

"Kids came into the classrooms starting early January 2023. Just a great breath of fresh air and energy from all the kids and faculty and staff,” said Archibald.

He thanks the generosity of an anonymous donor for the funds to complete the project along with donations from alumni and community members.

 

