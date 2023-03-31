BANGOR -- "We noticed one a couple weeks ago and then we had two back-to-back nights."
What Mason's Brewing Company owner Jake Bridges is referring to here is known as a "dine and dash," or when diners leave an establishment without paying.
Seeing an increase in the amount of dine and dash incidents, he decided to do something.
Bridges took to Facebook, singling out those who took off without paying with a picture of them and their faces covered with smiley faces, calling them mason's guests of the week.
"We thought hey, we're going to throw this out there to see one maybe get these people to pay and also bring attention to it," said Bridges.
In just a day, the post generated a ton of comments calling out the guilty parties and demanding they settle up.. Inside the restaurant, customers agreed: dine and dashers deserve this.
"People should be held accountable for making those choices and when you make a decision that negatively impacts your community, your community should hold you accountable," said Mackenzie Fittswood, a Scarborough resident.
"People that do are a different tier of morality... It's just a little disrespectful," said Emily Hodgdon, a Waterville resident.
Bridges understands people can sometimes make mistakes. However, he highlights the importance of the unwritten rule in the restaurant industry.
"I want you to enjoy yourself. Great food, great drinks. Have just a overall wonderful experience and we're in the business of hospitality, so the agreement is that you pay," said Bridges.