BELFAST -- A local community theater is helping would-be thespians bring the theater home.
The Belfast maskers have begun a script-lending program where, for a small fee, those interested can borrow scripts from the theater company to take home and read.
"In a way it's an outreach of the theater trying to get more people involved," says Tom Maycock, one of the board members of Belfast Maskers.
The idea came after the success of the maskers table reading class done at the University of Maine's Senior College.
According to Maycock, the intention of the program is to have groups take the scripts home and read them together so they can get a taste of the art from the comfort of their couch with friends.
"The play has come alive and instead of this flat medium where you're sitting down and trying to read a play by yourself," says Maycock, "Now, all of a sudden, you've engaged and you've both enjoyed the other people's reading and been able to read yourself. You've also gotten a lot more out of the message of the play and what it's trying to say".
Currently, the library only has 6 scripts available for groups, but the company has a larger pool for those who would still like to read scripts on their own.
Maycock says he hopes the library will gain enough popularity for the company to purchase more scripts for it in the future.
If you are interested in organizing a table read or reading a script yourself, email maskertablereadings@proton.me.