BUCKSPORT -- In anticipation of Hurricane Lee, the Bucksport Municipal Marina is taking steps to avoid damage to boats moored in the town's harbor.

"Saturday afternoon we're going to shut all the power off. I've asked people to empty their refrigerators. We'll also tie all the ends of the floats together so that the anchors work together when the wind blows," said Bucksport Harbormaster Michael Ormsby.

However, Ormsby says he believes the town's geographic location will help to safeguard them from the worst of the storm.

"There's only three boats that are leaving here --  quite a few are staying. They've always called Bucksport a 'hurricane hole' because it's fairly protected," said Ormsby. "The waves don't get very high inside of Bucksport Harbor."

Ormsby says the last time he remembers preparing for an event like this was more than 30 years ago during Hurricane Bob.

"Our parking lot next door was more than half flooded. The pier was underwater. I wish [this] storm would just turn away and go out to sea," said Ormsby.

In Belfast, the city has asked fishermen to move boats and trailers away from the harbor to allow quick access to the area if needed.

As for the fate of the giant "Joy Ducks" recently added to the waterfront, city officials have plans to safely remove them from the harbor by Thursday -- according to Belfast Police Department Chief Robert Cormier.

"Our hope is that Joy and her family will be safe and secure like all of our residents," said Erin Herbig, Belfast city manager.

If you have questions about mooring rules this weekend, reach out to your local harbormaster's office.

"We'll be there to respond if folks need emergency shelter," said Herbig.

