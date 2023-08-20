BREWER -- Over one thousand Mainers who have been impacted by cancer participated in the Champion the Cure Challenge this weekend. Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center (EMMC) kicked off the challenge with a two day fundraiser.
Over the past two days people have been participating in cycling, running and walking events in an effort to raise funds for the Northern Light Lafayette Cancer Institute in Brewer.
"As long as cancer exists, Champion the Cure Challenge is showing up to the fight," said Northern Light Health Foundation Philanthropy Officer, Jennifer Lloyd.
This fundraiser has been in existence for 14 years, striving to give local patients hope to receive tomorrow's treatments today.
"All the money raised stays here right in this building giving our amazing clinicians the resources to avail patients to the latest, greatest treatments," said Lloyd.
For many it was also a day full of emotions. The 2023 Honorary Chair of Champion the Cure, Carrie Meo, reflected on what the event means to her as she remembers those she has lost to cancer.
"It's an emotional day for a lot of us who have been impacted by cancer in many different ways and this is a way of us giving back and raising money for such a wonderful cause," said Meo.
Many put together teams to run or walk in honor of those they lost to cancer.
"My late husband passed in 2019 from colorectal cancer, his name was Tom," said Kate Turlo. Her team was Turlo's Tenacious Tribe in honor of her late husband. "I've got a wonderful group here, some are co-workers, some are friends, some are family and it's been an amazing day."
Since COVID-19, their fundraising numbers have been lower, but the goal is to get back to raising 1 million dollars a year for cancer care.
"You probably know somebody that's been affected by cancer and if you have you understand how devastating the disease is and how much we need resource to stay right here at home," said Lloyd.
According to Lloyd it is not too late to get involved or donate. For more information about how to support the cause and their upcoming events, visit their website.