BANGOR- A man who attempted to get away from police on a moped is facing charges.
On May 21, Bangor Police attempted to stop 37-year-old Steven Bell of Bangor in the area of Third Street.
According to Bangor Police Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Bell refused to stop and fled on the moped.
The officer did not attempt to chase it.
A short time later bell was located on Buck Street and refused to identify himself.
He took off on the moped once again.
The officer pursued him and eventually caught him on foot when Bell attempted to drive the moped across a baseball field and it bogged down in the soft ground.
Bell had five active arrest warrants.
After searching him, police found a substantial amount of heroin and fentanyl as well as a large amount of cash.
He is charged with unlawful trafficking of drugs, refusal to submit to arrest and failure to stop.