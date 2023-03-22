scales of justice

BANGOR- The Penobscot County Grand Jury has indicted a Bangor man who allegedly threatened to shoot people over over a parking space.

Kyle Riegel, 31, was indicted for terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and assault.

Police say officers witnessed Riegel waiving a handgun and threatening to shoot people  at the intersection of Cedar and Second Streets in Bangor in January.

No one was seriously injured.

Colby Cooper, 21, of Brewer was indicted in connection with an alleged kidnapping incident.

It happened in the Bangor Target parking lot in January.

Police say they received multiple calls from witnesses who reported seeing a man force a woman into a U-Haul rental van.

Police  stopped the van on I-395.

Cooper was indicted for a number of charges including kidnapping, eluding an officer and  domestic violence assault.

A Brewer man was indicted in connection with an alleged robbery.

42-year-old Ronald Cote was arrested after a man running down the road wearing only boxer shorts flagged down police.

He told them he had been robbed at a home on Center Street in Bangor.

Cote was indicted on a variety of charges including  robbery, kidnapping and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

