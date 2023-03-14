MACHIAS- The Washington County Grand Jury has indicted a Pleasant Point man charged with shooting another man twice .
Aboluwes "Ubbie" Dana was arrested in December after a man suffering from two gunshot wounds walked into the Pleasant Point Police Department.
He was taken to the Calais Community Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Dana's lawyer alleges he acted in self defense and the shooting was part of an altercation that took place days before.
Dana was indicted for elevated aggravated assault, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.