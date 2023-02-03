BANGOR -- A Bangor man was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but 10 suspended on Friday for a stabbing that took place back in 2020.
Joshua McAuliffe was convicted of elevated aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after stabbing his ex-wife and later grabbing one of his two adopted children while being held at gunpoint by officers..
Despite the severity of the charges, dozens of McAuliffe's friends, church members and adult children say he is a changed man...
"September 16, 2020 My life changed forever. Yep you heard right.. I somehow managed to stab my ex-wife Chelsea,” said Joshua McAuliffe.“It seems like something bad needs to happen before you realize how precious and short life really can be."
"He's been sober since this happened for two years and six months. He's been going to counseling. He sees a psychiatrist for medication. On all accounts he is clean sober and mentally stable,” according to McAuliffe's defense attorney.
The prosecution said the 10 year sentence is justifiable because the victim's injuries could have been fatal if not treated immediately.
"I think that the judge took a great deal of time and rendered a sentence that was based on a lot of consideration. The men and women of the Bangor Police Department, the Bangor Fire Department, ambulance and certainly Northern Light Eastern Medical Center did really incredible work here by working together quickly and likely saved a life,” said Mark Rucci, deputy district attorney for Penobscot and Piscataquis counties.
Following Mcauiffe's 10 year sentence he will be required to serve six years of probation.
The defense request for a two week stay prior to McAuliffe beginning his sentence was denied.