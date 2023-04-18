reaviel

BANGOR - Police arrested a man after responding to a report of a family fight. 

According to police, Jason Reaviel of Bangor was taken into custody Tuesday morning after Bangor Police were called to Center Street. 

A woman told police a man physically assaulted her before she fled the residence. 

Detectives determined she showed signs of having been assaulted and transported her to a local hospital for treatment. 

Reaviel is being held at the Penobscot County Jail on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.  

Reporter

Devin Daigneault joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 News team August of 2022. Raised in Winslow, Maine, Devin is a Mainer through and through.  He attended the University of Maine at Orono, where he studied Journalism and Theater. In his off time, he enjoys writing and cooking and as this is his first reporting job, Devin is excited to bring you local stories! If you have a story idea or solid recipe you'd like to share, you can reach Devin at ddaigneault@wvii.com or @DaigneaultDevin

