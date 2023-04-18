BANGOR - Police arrested a man after responding to a report of a family fight.
According to police, Jason Reaviel of Bangor was taken into custody Tuesday morning after Bangor Police were called to Center Street.
A woman told police a man physically assaulted her before she fled the residence.
Detectives determined she showed signs of having been assaulted and transported her to a local hospital for treatment.
Reaviel is being held at the Penobscot County Jail on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.