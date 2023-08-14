BANGOR -- A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing an emergency medical technician outside of a gas station in Bangor.
Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Bangor police arrested Justin Hill of Portland after he allegedly stabbed a Northern Light ambulance crew member outside of the Circle K on the Odlin road.
When police arrived on scene, Hill was being restrained on the ground by a near-by witness.
The victim of the stabbing was taken to a local hospital for treatment for cuts to his head and hand.
The victim told officials he does not know Hill and did not know of any motivation for the assault.
Hill was taken to the Penobscot County Jail and charged with aggravated assault.