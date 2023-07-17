LAMOINE --
Officers have arrested two men after reportedly finding a male victim with gunshot wounds to the head early Saturday morning.
According to Maine State Police, on July 14 a citizen called 911 and reported 29-year-old Dimitry Dubrovsky and 30-year-old Duncan Haass were involved in an altercation at 21 Stolt Road in Lamoine.
The caller reported hearing two gunshots and viewing both Haass and Dubrovsky loading a body into the back of a pick up truck.
Both Haass and Dubrovsky are accused of the attempted murder of Spencer Trott and appeared in Hancock County Court Monday afternoon.
"The state is extremely concerned for the public at large,” said Delwyn Webster for the state’s prosecution.
"I have before me a complaint charging you with three separate crimes. This Court charges you with aggravated attempted murder class A. Do you understand the charge?” said a Hancock County district court judge.
"I do,” said former Maine Maritime student, Duncan Haass.
According to court documents, officers believe the incident took place at the cabin located on the property Trott was renting on Stolt Road.
Officers would later find Trott alive early Saturday morning wandering on Bayside Road in Bar Harbor.
On Monday at the Hancock County Courthouse, Haass' lawyer claims the evidence does not show a clear sign of his client's involvement.
"One million bail is a ridiculous amount given my client's alleged involvement.. If you read the affidavit it was more like he was present there.. Maybe at best an accomplice,” said Haass’ defense attorney.
Court documents show that camera footage of the residence was provided to investigating officers.
Dubrovsky is being held on a $350,000 cash bond on the attempted murder charges.
However the court has ruled there be no bond for a separate case where the state moved to revoke a pre-conviction bail.
"Taking into account there is no record of mr. Haass I'm going to set bail at $250,000 cash,” said the presiding judge.
Both shooting suspects are expected back in court on December 14.