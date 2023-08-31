BANGOR- A man shot by police after an alleged hammer attack has been indicted by a grand jury.
45-year-old Djan Carter was indicted for aggravated attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, kidnapping and assault.
According to court records, Carter's girlfriend fled from her home in Milford in June after allegedly being choked.
That's when Carter allegedly chased her down and struck her with a hammer.
When officers arrived at a location in Alton, Carter attempted to flee.
A trooper shot carter as he drove at an officer.
The Penobscot County Grand Jury indicted 26-year-old Gabriel Bocanegra of Bangor and Connecticut on numerous charges including assault, domestic violence assault on a child less than 6 years old and endangering the welfare of a child.
On May 5 a child was taken to a local hospital with significant injuries.
A spokesperson says Bangor Police found suspicious bruising and healing pattern burn injuries on the child's back.
A former Lee Academy basketball coach and teacher was indicted for gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.
28-year-old Michael Richardson is accused of sexually abusing a student.
He had been living in a dorm at Lee Academy.
And the Deputy Superintendent of two correctional facilities was also indicted.
Detectives with the Attorney General's Office say Gerald Merrill allegedly engaged in a scheme using state funds to purchase products from certain vendors in exchange for illegal kickback payments.
Merrill was indicted on theft and bribery charges.