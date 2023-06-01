BANGOR -- Just after Noon Thursday, Bangor's first responders responded to a crash where a driver struck a pedestrian at the corner of Main street and Union street.
Bangor police says a passenger car was making a left turn from main onto Union street and struck the person who was walking in the crosswalk.
The driver of the car told responding officers that they failed to see the man as they made the turn.
A 35-year-old male was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The accident is under investigation.