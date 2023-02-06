AUGUSTA -- A man has been sentenced to 42 years in jail for the murder of his longtime girlfriend back in 2019.
Nicholas Lovejoy previously pleaded guilty to the murder of Melissa Sousa, the mother of their twin daughter.
Lovejoy shot Sousa four times in October of 2019.
Sousa's friends and family said the verdict has brought some level of closure after the loss of a loved one. The prosecution says this case sheds light on the tragic realities of domestic violence.
"I'm very relieved that it's finally over because it's been three long years. She was a good mother. She was a very thoughtful and kind and loving person,” said Sousa’s mother Teresa Martin.
"If there's anybody out there watching this who is in a similar situation or is suffering from domestic violence please reach out. There are so many resources available,” according to Katie Sibley, assistant attorney general for Maine’s Attorney Generals’ Office.
Monday in court defense attorney Scott Hess interviewed a urologist to argue how Lovejoy's 2012 car accident caused injuries to his brain.
The defense contended that Lovejoy's jail sentence should reflect the fact that a trained professional says those head injuries could have influenced Lovejoy's cognitive thinking as it relates to his behavior.
"I think that he's [Lovejoy] is processing it obviously it was a significant sentence that the court imposed. The brain injury that Mr. Lovejoy suffered was catastrophic and was something that no doubt permeated all areas of his life,” said Scott Hess, defense attorney for Nicholas Lovejoy.
Hess says Lovejoy is currently using a wheelchair due to falls while in jail due to repeated seizures.
The defense plans to file for appeal some time this week based on the defense's claims that evidence was recovered by breaking Lovejoy's constitutional rights.