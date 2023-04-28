BANGOR -- A Carmel man has been ordered to serve six years in prison after pleading guilty to attacking his three-year old step-son.
"I've tried to come up with the right words to apologize for my actions. I did something horrible, unthinkable, and unimaginable. I abused Gunner,” said 24-year-old Damion Myers in the Penobscot Judicial Court in Bangor Friday.
On January 3, 2022 Gunner Doe was attacked by his step father Damion Myers at their then home on Plymouth Road in Carmel.
Myers was sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but four suspended. Translating to Myers being ordered to serve only six of the 10 year sentence.
Prior to sentencing the honorable Judge Ann Murray listed the multiple ways the child was attacked.
"Picking up a Gunner and slamming him down. Picking him up by one arm and then tossing him on the bed. He was shoved to the floor. There was a tackle on him,” according to Murray.
The child was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Bangor the next day.
It was later determined that the child suffered from bruising and abrasions as a result of abuse.
"From the state's perspective it was absolutely the worst way that an aggravated assault could be committed. We need to work on raising our sentences for these kinds of cases,” said assistant district attorney for Penobscot County, Chelsea Lynds.
Defense attorney Jeffery Toothaker acknowledged that an assault did take place however, said the level of abuse does not justify an extensive sentence due to the lacK of injuries.
"If you watch the video a lot of it is just [Gunner] he's whimpering, he's whining. He's being mistreated. But, is it physical, verbal or other? It's a three-year-old and nobody is sympathetic to somebody that beats up a three-year-old,” said Toothaker.
The prosecution showed a video where they said Myers is caught on camera abusing a 3-year-old Gunner Doe.
"It is really rare. They [police] really went the extra mile, got the evidence and it paid off. They found this video. I honestly think that they saved a child's life in this case,” said Lynds. “I mean if they had not found that video then I think there is a very high probability that the child would be dead already.
Gunner Doe and his siblings are currently in their grandparents custody.
The children are reportedly set to be reunited with their birth mother in the upcoming weeks.