FREEDOM -- Emergency crews rescued a man who was injured in an ATV crash in Freedom Monday.
Palermo Fire Chief Roger Komandt says they found the man off the trail about two-and-a-half miles into the woods.
He says they were able to stabilize the victim thanks to help from crews with LifeFlight and other fire departments, which utilized off-road vehicles to safely bring the victim out of the woods.
"We needed a lot of people to help carry equipment and him. The four-wheelers and side-by-sides had really rough terrain that we had to maneuver over by pushing and carrying. It took roughly about 25 individuals to help bring him out," Chief Komandt said.
Chief Komandt says the victim was transported to a hospital by ambulance.