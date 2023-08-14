LAGRANGE -- A man who has been accused of stealing multiple vehicles in Lagrange was rescued from Pushaw lake over the weekend.
On Saturday afternoon, Penobscot Country Sheriff's deputies received a call that a blue Chevy truck had been stolen from a Bennoch road address in Lagrange.
It was reported to police that 37-year-old Kenneth Lufkin of Milo and Lagrange was the thief.
Later that day police received multiple other calls about Lufkin trying to steal other vehicles on Woodland Ave in Old Town.
While police were responding to these calls, Lufkin reportedly started to swim out into Pushaw lake to get away.
Police from multiple agencies, as well as fire and EMS responded to get Lufkin out of the lake.
After several failed attempts to get Lufkin into a rescue boat, he then told police he could not swim.
In response, a deputy reportedly responded by jumping in the water to drag him onto the boat, where he continued to resist arrest.
He was then secured in an ambulance, evaluated, and has been transported to the Penobscot County Jail on the charges of theft and refusing to submit to arrest.
Additional charges are pending, due to the alleged actions of Lufkin, putting so many people at risk.