BANGOR- A man charged with robbing a bank in Bangor will spend five years in prison
Donavan Steen, 32, pleaded guilty to robbery and theft for holding up the Broadway Branch of Bangor Savings Bank in 2022.
He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Steen had previously served time for holding up the Penobscot County Federal Credit Union in 2011.
The judge sentenced Steen to the maximum ten years but five years will be suspended.
"That's due in large part to him taking responsibility. This could have dragged out a lot longer. Instead he came in and wanted to acknowledge what he had done at the first available opportunity and that's what he did today so he gets some credit for that," said Penobscot County Deputy District Attorney Mark Rucci.
Steen's mother told prosecutors her son was battling drug addiction and needed the money to buy drugs.
He will serve three years of probation once he is released from prison.