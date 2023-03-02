gerald goodale

SKOWHEGAN-  A man charged in a decades old case pleaded guilty to murder this afternoon.

Gerald Goodale was sentenced to thirty-two and a half  years in prison for the death of 20-year- old Janet Brochu of Waterville in 1987.

Police say Brochu was out with friends on Christmas Eve but separated from her group and disappeared.

Her body was found in the Sebasticook River in Pittsfield in March of 1988.

Police say Goodale was part of the original investigation but new evidence helped prosecutors bring the case to a grand jury.

He was charged with her murder in 2021.

Brochu's family members say  they are happy with the sentence and it  will help bring them some closure.

"Justice was partially served. We all die and are judged right ? I forgave him for what he did to me and my family. I can speak for my aunt and uncle. They wanted to know for sure who did it but I know the type of people they were . They would have forgiven him too,"said Daniel Brochu, Janet Brochu's cousin.

Goodale is already serving time for the 1988 killing of Geraldine Finn.

Today's sentence will run concurrent with his present sentence.

He could be released from prison in 2041 at the earliest. He will be in his eighties.

