SKOWHEGAN- A Somerset County Grand Jury has indicted a man for manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed two women.
The crash happened on Route 201 in Caratunk in May.
Police said 33-year-old Eric Tankerley of Moscow was trying to pass a car driven by 25-year-old Jordan Merchant of Eastbrook.
Somerset County Sheriff Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell said Tankerley hit Jordan's car and she lost control before hitting a tree.
Merchant and her passenger, 28-year-old Lindsay Walsh of Lakeville, Massachusetts died at the scene.
Mitchell said speed and alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash.
Tankerley was indicted on charges of manslaughter, criminal oui, criminal speed and driving to endanger.
The Grand Jury also handed up a superceding indictment for the former superintendent of the Anson-Madison Water District.
34-year-old Michael Corson of Madison and another employee are accused of of selling former water lines for scrap metal and keeping more than $12,000 in proceeds.
Somerset County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney says they became aware of the new charges while investigating the initial case.
Corson was indicted for theft by misapplication of property.