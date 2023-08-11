SKOWHEGAN -- A judge ruled that a man facing felony charges surrounding an incident in Smithfield earlier this week will be held on a $10,000 cash bail.
Friday in Skowhegan District Court 33-year-old Sy Perri made his initial court appearance for felony charges of aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.
Police reportedly responded to Quaker Lane in Smithfield August 9 when an unidentified individual alleged they were assaulted.
According to a press release Perri was believed to be armed and barricaded himself inside the residence.
Perri was arrested hours later.
"Sir is that who you had the chance to speak with attorney Rutledge this afternoon?” said Somerset County Judge K. Tierney.
"Yes, ma’am,” said Perri.
"Were you also shown a video that [advised] all of your rights this afternoon?” asked Tierney.
"Yes,” said Perri.
The state listed Perri's bail conditions.
"The state is recommending [Perri] not to use dangerous weapons or firearms, subject to random search and testing and no contact with the named victim,” according to Somerset County ADA, Frank Griffin. “Not to return to her residence, place of employment, or place of education."
Moving forward Perri will be assigned a court appointed lawyer.
Perri is expected back in court on October 25th.