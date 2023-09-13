OTISFIELD (WGME) -- Game wardens found the body of an ATV rider missing for four days.
WGME reports authorities say the last time anyone heard from the 40-year-old was Thursday evening when he told friends he was out riding his ATV.
Investigators say it appears that he died of injuries, after his ATV crashed on South Tamworth road in Otisfield.
Around 8:30 in the morning, a game warden found him deceased. Sgt. Kyle Hladik says even though this dirt road is part of a busy ATV trail, the wreckage was off the road in these woods.
"The ATV had gone down over an embankment a short way, so it wasn't readily visible from the road."
Trail conditions have been less than ideal this summer from all the rain, however this dirt road appeared to be in good shape. Investigators say speed may have been a factor in the crash.
"Like often times in crashes like these, speed can be a contributing factor.
"I think people just need to slow down and pay more attention when they re on.. Whether it s a motorcycle, or an ATV, or an automobile." said Det. Sgt. Patrick Ferriter of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators say Jimino was wearing a helmet. Jimino lived in Naples and was a father to a little girl. He was also the facilities director at My Place Teen center in Westbrook. The center's director, Donna Dwyer, was in tears when she found out what had happened. She told us everyone loved Jimino, and the kids really looked up to him. She also says he was a wonderful father to his little girl, and the two of them spent a lot of time this summer at the teen center.
"Our thoughts go to his family and extended families, especially his child and his father.
The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy on the body of Joe Jimino to determine the cause and manner of death.