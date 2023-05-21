HERMON -- Sunday a man attempted to outrun the police after fleeing in a stolen vehicle.
According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office at 12:57 p.m. officers started fielding calls about a male walking on Route 2 in Carmel, heading into Hermon, going onto other people's property and acting erratically.
When a Deputy arrived in the area to investigate, the male jumped into a vehicle that had come to a stop physically forcing the driver out and stealing the vehicle.
Deputies reportedly pursued the vehicle through Hermon towards Bangor.
Spike mats were deployed by both the Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police deflating the vehicle's tires.
The vehicle came to a stop on Outer Hammond Street in Bangor near the Ranger Inn but then began to flee again striking a Sheriff's Office Cruiser.
The driver then attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody by the Sheriff's Office, Maine State Police, and Bangor Police.
As a result of this incident 20 year old Dylan Baker was transported to the hospital for evaluation and charged with Robbery, Aggravated Criminal Mischief, Driving to Endanger, Reckless Conduct, Criminal Speed, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, and Eluding. Additional charges may be pending.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Maine State Police, Bangor Police, and Bangor Fire/Rescue.